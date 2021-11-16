Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Hits $122,305.74

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Noir has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market cap of $122,305.74 and approximately $243.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00161128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.33 or 0.00505904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00073450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,497,673 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars.

