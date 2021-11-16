Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.36

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 35385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

