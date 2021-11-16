Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.66

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.