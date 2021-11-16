Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.94 Million

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $121.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.29 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $482.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 1.39.

