Nord/LB Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded down €1.34 ($1.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €29.36 ($34.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a one year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a one year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.