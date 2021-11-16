Nord/LB Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.28 ($37.97).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching €27.66 ($32.54). 437,521 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.51.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

