Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Nordstrom worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $1,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $2,965,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

