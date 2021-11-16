Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordstrom stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

