Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nordstrom stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37.
JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
