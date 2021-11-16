Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 26.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.