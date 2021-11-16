Northern Trust Corp Buys 34,839 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Gorman-Rupp worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

GRC opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.57. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

