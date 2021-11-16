Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.73% of Anterix worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

