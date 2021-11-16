Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 864.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Asensus Surgical worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,703 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $414.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

