Northern Trust Corp Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 347,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRS opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

