Northern Trust Corp Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of BHC opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

