Northern Trust Corp Invests $8.21 Million in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 678,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.