Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 891,778 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 891,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRSP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,280,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,935,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -35.36%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

