Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,880 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Curis worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 829,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,795,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 712,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

