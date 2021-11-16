Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CMTL opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -13.75%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

