Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.04. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,632,626 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

