Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.03 Million

Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $590.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,059%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $803.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $130,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $37,701,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

