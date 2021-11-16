Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
NMG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 195,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,987. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $506.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.99. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $21.90.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.