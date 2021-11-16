NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$286,539.20 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$286,539.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 563,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,592,310.72.

Melanie Hennessey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Melanie Hennessey sold 27,031 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.59, for a total transaction of C$259,227.29.

Shares of NG traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.92. 177,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,380. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.57.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

