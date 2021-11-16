Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NOVT opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 12-month low of $112.39 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

