Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a one year low of $112.39 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.