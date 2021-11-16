Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.57. 21,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

