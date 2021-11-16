NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

