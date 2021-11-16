NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
