NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.27

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

NTDTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.23.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

