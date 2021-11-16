Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.70. 3,141,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,868. Nucor has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,018,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 544,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

