Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.
Shares of NUE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.70. 3,141,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,868. Nucor has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,018,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 544,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.