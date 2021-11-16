NULS Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, NULS has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and $13.01 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

