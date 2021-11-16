Nutanix (NTNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

