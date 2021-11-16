Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after purchasing an additional 677,030 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

