Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,570 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $832.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.