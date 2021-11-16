Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 253,348 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 253,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

