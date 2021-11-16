Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

