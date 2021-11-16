Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of GoPro worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $21,689,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $11,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

