Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of ProAssurance worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 52.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

