Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 103,238 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,238 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of REV Group worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 137.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

REV Group stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.44. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

