Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 39,211 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Playtika worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.10. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

