Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Dril-Quip worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

NYSE DRQ opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

