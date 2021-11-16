Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

