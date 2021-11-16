Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Sutro Biopharma worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after buying an additional 201,675 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,535,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.