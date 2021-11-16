Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Sonic Automotive worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

