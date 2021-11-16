Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $512.01 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $517.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.90.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.