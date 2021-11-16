Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

