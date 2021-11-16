Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 132.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of TechnipFMC worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

