Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,873 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Construction Partners worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ROAD stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

