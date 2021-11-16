Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,081,580 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,580 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Tellurian worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,240,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,046,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

