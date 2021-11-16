Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,331 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $167,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

