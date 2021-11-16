Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of OncoCyte worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. Research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

