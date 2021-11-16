Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Steelcase worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

